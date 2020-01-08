‘Will Have to Beg For My Citizenship’: NRIs In Protest Against CAA

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and National Register of Citizens are raging across the world by Indians living abroad.

Indian students and members of the diaspora have come out on the streets in Germany, Canada, The Netherlands and Israel, expressing their solidarity for the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, who were brutally beaten up by the Delhi and UP Police respectively.

“I will explain Amit Shah’s ‘chronology’. First, CAA will come, then NRC. I am a Hindu, and if I don’t have documents, then I will have to say that I’ve come from Pakistan. I, who considers myself an Indian, will have to say that I am an illegal migrant from Pakistan… but I am Hindu, so give me citizenship. I will have to beg for my citizenship,” said one of the protesters.