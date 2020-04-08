Animals Take Over Streets as Humans Stay Indoors Amid Lockdown
While human beings have been confined indoors due to the 21-day coronavirus-related lockdown across India, animals have taken over the streets. Videos from across the country, from Uttarakhand to Kerala to Arunachal Pradesh, show wildlife freely roaming in cities.
In Chandigarh, a CCTV footage showed a leopard roaming in the compound of a bungalow. Many people from Haridwar filmed elephants and deer wandering the streets. A slow loris was also spotted climbing a fence in Arunachal Pradesh.
Elephant Takes a Stroll in Dehradun
A video from Uttarakhand’s capital shows an elephant taking a long walk in a residential colony in the suburbs of the city.
Peacock Dances in Mumbai
Residents of a neighbourhood in Mumbai woke up to a colourful display of plumage by a peacock dancing on the street. Many delighted witnesses recorded and shared videos on social media.
Civet Cat at a Crossroad in Kerala
A video from Kerala shows a civet cat walking unhindered at a zebra crossing. Civet cats are a critically endangered species, making this a rare sight indeed.
Nilgai in Noida
A nilgai was seen sauntering down what used to be one of the busiest roads of Noida pre-lockdown. On a normal day, this business hub is a hotspot for traffic jams.
