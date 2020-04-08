Animals Take Over Streets as Humans Stay Indoors Amid Lockdown

While human beings have been confined indoors due to the 21-day coronavirus-related lockdown across India, animals have taken over the streets. Videos from across the country, from Uttarakhand to Kerala to Arunachal Pradesh, show wildlife freely roaming in cities.

In Chandigarh, a CCTV footage showed a leopard roaming in the compound of a bungalow. Many people from Haridwar filmed elephants and deer wandering the streets. A slow loris was also spotted climbing a fence in Arunachal Pradesh.