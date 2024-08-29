Lost Her Right Arm at 13 but Won at Life: Witness Anamta's Journey

Anamta had been struck by a devastating 11,000-watt electric shock, a force powerful enough to kill her instantly. But fate had other plans.

Waking up in Aligarh Hospital, she was met with chaos—people running, screaming, a scene straight out of a movie. But the real shock came when she looked at her right hand. "I screamed when I saw it," she says, "My skin was peeling off, and it looked terrible." The doctors' verdict was grim: her right hand needed to be amputated.

For a 15-year-old with dreams and aspirations, this could have been the end. But Anamta refused to let it be. "If I broke down, my entire family would collapse," she says, her determination palpable. Her father, desperate to save her hand, took her from Delhi to Mumbai, fighting for 52 days to avoid amputation. But after three surgeries, the inevitable happened—her right hand was gone.