Facebook-Jio Deal Analysed: What it Means for the Indian Market

Facebook has bought a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). But what does it mean for both companies? How will the deal impact India's digital market? How will this impact competitors like Airtel, Google, and Amazon? The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia analyses.

The biggest thing about the Reliance Jio-Facebook deal is not that Jio will now do big business with platforms like Facebook or Instagram. Jio's biggest collaboration will be with WhatsApp.