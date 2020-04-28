A senior citizen, also a retired army colonel who lives alone, broke down after Panchkula police presented him with a surprise cake on his birthday, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.In a video shared by IPS officer Pankaj Nain of the Haryana Cadre, a policewoman is heard asking the retired colonel his name, when he walks out of his house, with no clue of the surprise that is in store for him.“My name is Karan Puri. I live alone and I’m a senior citizen,” he says while walking towards the main gate of his house. He is left surprise and speechless when the police personnel start singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for him.He is visibly touched by Panchkula Police’s heartwarming gesture and burst into tears on being offered the cake.“We are your family,” a policeman was heard telling Puri after he broke down. Puri is then seen wearing a red party hat and cutting his cake, as the policemen continue to sing for him.Hyd Cops Surprise School Teacher on Her Birthday on Son’s Request We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)