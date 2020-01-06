AMU, Jamia, FTII and JU Join Protest Condemning Violence in JNU
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Hours after a masked mob ransacked JNU, brutally attacking students and teachers and vandalising hostel rooms, thousands hit the streets in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi and Aligarh, condemning the violence in JNU and standing in solidarity with the victims of JNU.
Mumbai
Hundreds of Mumbaikars gathered for a massive impromptu midnight vigil in solidarity with JNU, hours after masked goons assaulted students and professors on campus. From the chants of “Azadi” to slogans saying “We Are JNU”, from poetry recitals to passionate speeches by students and activists, the condemnation of the attack on JNU rang loud and clear.
Aligarh
Days after unrest in the campus over the contentious citizenship law, protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University on 5 January against violence at the JNU. Protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the JNU students and teachers, who were attacked by masked men armed with sticks.
Pune
Students of the Film & Television Institute of India on late Sunday night staged a protest condemning the attack on students and teachers of JNU in Delhi. They held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with message "FTII stands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons".
Bengaluru
Several students of IIM Bengaluru and National Law University of India conducted silent protests at the respective university campuses late on Sunday. Protestors lit candles to show their support for the JNU students and teachers.
Kolkata
Hundreds of students of Jadavpur University in Kolkata gathered at midnight, condemning the brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked men. The protesters paraded placards and raised slogans, in support of the JNU victims.
Delhi
Jamia students protested outside the Delhi Police headquarters, to show solidarity with their JNU counterparts and called for action against the assailants.
