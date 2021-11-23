Amravati Violence: Muslims Form Human Chain, Save Temple From Rioters
Amid clashes, some Muslims formed a human chain to protect an over 100-year-old temple from rioters.
The atmosphere has been tense in Maharashtra's Amravati since 12 November, when the protests took a violent turn in some parts of the city and several shops were ransacked. However, some Muslim youth have set an example of unity by protecting the Shiva temple located in the Muslim-dominated area of Amravati, Habib Nagar.
After the violence broke out on 12 and 13 November, two groups had come face to face in the Pathan Chowk area. There was stone pelting from both sides. The police lathi-charged both the groups and dispersed the crowd.
However, some of the protesters from the crowd started pelting stones towards the Mahadev temple. At that time, a group of Muslim youth decided to face this mob. These youths worked to protect the Mahadev temple by forming a human chain. They risked their lives to save the temple in any way.
So far, the police have registered 35 cases related to the violence and 188 people have been arrested.
Watch the video for full report.
