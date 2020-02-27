Amid Delhi Violence, Muslims in Mustafabad Vow to Protect Hindus

When communal violence gripped northeast Delhi, Muslims in the Mustafabad area decided to stand by their Hindu neighbours by ensuring their safety. The violence, which broke out on February 24, has claimed at least 38 lives so far.

The Quint reached Prem Gali in Delhi's Mustafabad to know how communities, in a show of strength, decided to protect each other in the midst of violence. The Muslim-dominated area which has not more than 40-50 Hindu families, people have lived together in harmony for years.