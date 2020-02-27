Amid Delhi Violence, Muslims in Mustafabad Vow to Protect Hindus
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Video Producer: Hera Khan
When communal violence gripped northeast Delhi, Muslims in the Mustafabad area decided to stand by their Hindu neighbours by ensuring their safety. The violence, which broke out on February 24, has claimed at least 38 lives so far.
The Quint reached Prem Gali in Delhi's Mustafabad to know how communities, in a show of strength, decided to protect each other in the midst of violence. The Muslim-dominated area which has not more than 40-50 Hindu families, people have lived together in harmony for years.
Loading...
A Hindu resident of the area said that they have been living in the area for 30 years but have never faced any problems. He further claims that outsiders were responsible for the violence.
Another Muslim resident named Raja said hat the safety of their Hindu brothers was a priority for them.
The violence took place just 500 meters away, but locals living in the Prem Gali area shielded their Hindus neighbours. Another resident, Anil Kumar who is a tailor by profession, said that he never felt any fear or pressure from his Muslim neighbours.
As Delhi continues to reel under massive violence, Mustafabad has emerged as a rare glimpse of hope. Massive clashes erupted in parts of Delhi on Monday resulting arson and stone-pelting in several parts of the city, leaving over 30 dead.
