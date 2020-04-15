Ahmedabad Mall Turns Into Temporary Shelter for Migrant Workers

Srishti Tyagi

Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim

Srishti Tyagi

Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim

Closed to the public due to the lockdown, Iscon Mall at Ahmedabad’s SG Highway has opened its doors to migrant workers who are stranded in the city on the Municipal Corporation’s behest.

The mall is housing 150 migrant workers currently and authorities say they have space for another thousand in case the situation further deteriorates.

“At present, the mall provides food which includes two meals along with breakfast, evening tea, and water. Living arrangements have been made too.”
Nirav, Mall manager/ Volunteer  

A migrant worker from Vadodara, Vijay wants to go back home as soon as he can. He has not spoken to his family since the lockdown for not owning a phone and does not remember contact details of anyone either. But this shelter has offered him temporary respite.

“It’s peaceful here. We sleep, take a bath, eat and spend time here.”

Rajesh who hails from Dholka and has been working as a labourer in Ahmedabad for 10-15 years had been living in the slums. He was asked by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials to shift to this mall because his home was in a crowded area.

“It is not safe, they said, adding that they will shift us here which is safer. They arranged this for us and we came here thereafter,” says Rajesh.

These migrant workers have been asked to maintain social distance. The AMC officials have erected mobile toilets and bathrooms outside the mall because the number of bathrooms in the mall are not enough for the number of people lodged there currently.

“Here we are living together and trying to maintain physical distance. Our mattresses are kept at a distance of 3-4 metres. We try to do our best. We may make mistakes at times but we follow protocols as asked.”
Rajesh, Labourer from Dholka

A supermarket has been functioning in one section of the mall, while an entire atrium is blocked for these workers.

Srishti Tyagi
