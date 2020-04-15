Ahmedabad Mall Turns Into Temporary Shelter for Migrant Workers
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
Closed to the public due to the lockdown, Iscon Mall at Ahmedabad’s SG Highway has opened its doors to migrant workers who are stranded in the city on the Municipal Corporation’s behest.
The mall is housing 150 migrant workers currently and authorities say they have space for another thousand in case the situation further deteriorates.
Loading...
A migrant worker from Vadodara, Vijay wants to go back home as soon as he can. He has not spoken to his family since the lockdown for not owning a phone and does not remember contact details of anyone either. But this shelter has offered him temporary respite.
Rajesh who hails from Dholka and has been working as a labourer in Ahmedabad for 10-15 years had been living in the slums. He was asked by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials to shift to this mall because his home was in a crowded area.
“It is not safe, they said, adding that they will shift us here which is safer. They arranged this for us and we came here thereafter,” says Rajesh.
These migrant workers have been asked to maintain social distance. The AMC officials have erected mobile toilets and bathrooms outside the mall because the number of bathrooms in the mall are not enough for the number of people lodged there currently.
A supermarket has been functioning in one section of the mall, while an entire atrium is blocked for these workers.