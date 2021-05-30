Ground Report: Cyclone ‘Yaas’ Destroyed Homes & Livelihood of Many

But he is not alone. Over 20,000 workers employed in 300 brick kilns in Shyampur block have lost their livelihood at one stroke, as a chunk of the units have sustained severe damage, in the cyclone that ravaged West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand on 26 May.

Situated on the bank of the river Rupnaryan bordering East Medinipur and Howrah district, most of the people in Shyampur block work as daily labourers in brick kilns, earning Rs 400 per day after toiling for eight hours.