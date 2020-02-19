After Ex-Cop Maria’s Revelations on Kasab, BJP Attacks Congress
Terrorist Ajmal Kasab would have died as ‘Samir Dinesh Chaudhari’ had Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) succeeded in its plan, revealed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in his memoir, ‘Let Me Say It Now’.
From the 26/11 terror attack to the Sheena Bora murder case, Rakesh Maria has made several revelations in his autobiography, stirring a hornet's nest.
First, about Kasab, Maria has claimed that he carried a fake ID card which showed him as Sameer Chaudhary, a resident of Bengaluru. The same was done for other terrorists too. All of them were given fake ID cards.
Another claim made by Maria has put the then Congress government in a soup. In his autobiography, Maria has claimed that police did not want to release any photo or information connected to the case to the media for security reasons.
But following the terror attack, Kasab's photos were released in the media. Maria claims this was done by central agencies despite Mumbai Police's objections.
LeT’s plan was to have Kasab, who was hanged after being convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that took place in 2008, tie a red thread around his wrist, Maria claimed.
BJP has launched an attack on the then Congress government at the Centre and state. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that it was Congress government’s bid to rake up the issue of 'Hindu terror'.
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav has said that Pakistan failed in their attempt, even though Congress government and others “tried to help Pakistan” in their efforts.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy even called the terror attack a “joint operation by the ISI and UPA”.
Maria, in his book, claimed that Kasab had helped unmask Pakistan’s role in the attack. Maria also revealed that underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim and his gang, were tasked with killing Kasab.
Rakesh Maria's revelations have kicked up a controversy, with the angle of ‘Hindu terrorism’ making headlines again.
