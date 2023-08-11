After Escaping Conflict-torn Manipur, Young Kids Cope With Change in Delhi

A group of 21 students from Manipur has found refuge at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Delhi, escaping the distressing ethnic conflict that continues to haunt their state.

The northeastern state is witnessing horrifying violence between the tribal Kukis and the non-tribal Meiteis since 3 May. More than 180 people have been killed and thousands have been displace.

Many Manipuris have fled to Delhi to flee the carnage.

For Dinlianniang, enrolled in the sixth standard, the situation in her village, New Lamka, weighs heavily on her heart. "I am really scared for my village and my people. I am small now, I cannot do anything," she said. However, her mother's encouragement to make a difference through education drives her forward.