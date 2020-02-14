Amit Shah’s Response to BJP Leaders’ Hate Speech ‘A Joke’: AAP

“I think Amit Shah ji was joking," said Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah, responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on hate speech made by some BJP leaders during the Delhi election campaign.

Speaking at a Times Now event on Thursday, 13 February, Amit Shah said certain hate remarks “should not have been made.” He also said that no BJP leader had made the comment that “sisters and daughters would be raped.”

Shah was making an oblique reference to the comments made by BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma who, while talking about Shaheen Bagh protesters, had said "Delhi’s residents will have to decide carefully. These people will enter your homes, pick up your sisters and daughters, rape them and kill them.” Verma had also called Kejriwal “a terrorist.”

Jasmine Shah also said that such hate speech was made repeatedly by Verma, under the watch of Amit Shah, who was leading the campaign. “Why did he speak after the election got over and results were declared,” asked Jasmine Shah.

Here’s the full text of the interview with him: