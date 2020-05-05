Amid the coronavirus lockdown, several arrests have been made in the Delhi violence case. FIRs have also been registered against many people under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Most of those arrested are students.A case has also been registered under UAPA on Jamia Millia Islamia's Meeran Haider and Safura Jargar and former JNU student Umar Khalid. The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Puglia speaks to Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid regarding the FIRs against students in Delhi.Yogendra Yadav says, "In the wake of coronavirus crisis, when there is no media attention, no one is talking about the issue, the court is not open, should we be alert of something that shouldn’t happen?”Former JNU student and activist, Umar Khalid says that this government does not like voices of dissent and the ruling party is seeing this as an opportunity to suppress these voices.“It is a lockdown of civil liberties. The investigation is one-sided. Using the UAPA law there is an attempt to suppress the voices raised against the CAA. In today’s circumstance, lawyers are hardly available, the courts are not operating, so the government and the police are seeing this as an opportunity. Also, is it not a violation of social distancing and lockdown, that where prisons are being evacuated all over the world, our government is putting students and activists behind bars?”Umar Khalid, Former JNU student and activist We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)