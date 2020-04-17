‘73 Lakh Jobs in Danger’: Restaurant Owners Appeal For Govt’s Help
Amid the nationwide lockdown announced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Rs 4.5 lakh restaurant industry is one of the worst hit. Anurag Katriar, President of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), in a chat with The Quint talks about his concerns and what aid he expects from the government.
Anurag Katriar said that due to the nationwide lockdown, industries across the world and in India have been adversely affected. The restaurant industry has had to bear the brunt of it too. He said that the annual turnover of the restaurant industry is around Rs 4 lakh crore and it employs about 73 lakh people.
‘Need Govt’s Help to Take Care of Employees & Suppliers’
Katriar said that their biggest concern is the well-being of those associated with them – the employees and small suppliers. “For this, we have urged the government to provide a ventilator support, give us a loan moratorium and release ESIC funds.”
‘Request Govt to Waive Retail Loans of Employees’
Katriar said that they have appealed to the government to waive retail loans – home loans, car loans, personal loans of employees.
‘Require a New Business Model in Post-COVID Era’
Katriar said that to give a new dimension to the years after COVID-19, many new policies will also be needed. The government’s primary focus now is to curb the spread of COVID-19 but to keep the businesses alive in future, the government has to start planning from now.
