60 Days of CAA in 60 Videos: A Chronology of Protest in India

News Videos
Hera Khan

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam and Vivek Gupta

Sixty harsh days and sixty long nights have passed since the Modi government passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on 12 December 2019. After the new citizenship law was passed, nationwide protests broke out.

Demonstrations, slogans, and debates have gripped the country.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) seeks to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who came to India before December 31, 2014. 

While scores of protesters are demanding the roll-back of CAA and NRC, there are also thousands who stand in support of the government’s implementation of the new citizenship law.

With protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continuing unabated, The Quint traces the journey of this movement to see how the events have unfolded over the last 60 days.

