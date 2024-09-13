2024 Haryana Assembly Elections | Become a Member and Power Our Ground Reports

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did protests by wrestlers and farmers shape the politics of Haryana? 

Repeatedly advertised as India's Millenium City, why is Gurugram a hub of crumbling infrastructure?

From communal violence in Nuh to attacks on Muslims by self-styled cow vigilantes — who benefits from religious polarisation in the state? 

These are some of the many questions we seek to answer as The Quint hits the ground to cover the Haryana Assembly elections. We've decided that you and your stories will be the focus our election coverage. And that it why it is your support that we're seeking.

Go to the Haryana Election tab on the website to dive into our stories.

