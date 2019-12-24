New CCTV Footage Shows Protesters Breaking Open AMU Gates
New CCTV footage of the violent clashes between students of Aligarh Muslim University and the police on 15 December shows a crowd of protesters trying to barge in and open the gates of the university while police personnel try and keep them shut.
Hundreds of protesters – several with masks around their faces – can be seen running up to the gates and attempting to swing them back and forth until the police is forced back and a gate finally breaks.
Loading...
“Police used non-lethal weapons for self-defence,” he told ANI.
The evening of 15 December, AMU students began a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, after which violence broke out and the police fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades and pellets.
The armed forces then entered the university on the vice-chancellor’s green signal. Several students and policemen were severely injured in the encounter.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)