Zoya Sent a 5-Page Back Story For My ‘Ghost Stories’ Role: Janhvi

Zoya Akhtar: I totally enjoy it, but I can’t watch everything in it. Like The Ring I had to put off, I couldn’t watch it. It was too scary. But there are others like Rosemary’s Baby, The Shining, Sixth Sense. Those kind of films I love. So yeah there are certain films you absolutely love, and certain films get too much and then I can’t watch it.

Vijay Varma: I’m a big sucker for the horror genre, even though I’m a very scared viewer. Like I try to cut down on the sound, I cut down on the visuals as much as I can when I know that a scare is going to come in. But I really like the adrenaline rush that I feel when I watch a horror film.

Janhvi Kapoor: Yeah I love it, I think it’s such a high impact genre. And even all of the films that she mentioned are so different from each other. There’s so much you can do with it, and as an audience there is so much immediate investment if it’s a good film. Even if it’s like say, not a stupid one, but one of those that is those jump scare horror films, it’s like being on a roller coaster so I enjoy it.