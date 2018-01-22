Bose Dead or Alive? Netaji’s Niece Recollects Time Spent With Him

She turns emotional at the mere mention of her uncle, “He loved children very much and always inquired about our well-being. He was very dear to my father because the other siblings were involved in some kind of work, but he (Netaji) didn’t have a profession and was working with a single-minded goal of freeing India from the subjugation of the British rule. My father (Sarat Chandra Bose) always took care of him and loved him more than his other siblings.”

She shares an anecdote of Netaji that occurred at Kurseong in Darjeeling, “My father had a house in Kurseong that we used to visit during our holidays. I still remember the time when he was playing with us and suddenly he slipped and rolled down a hillock. He was lucky enough to get struck in a branch of a tree, although he sustained wounds and bruises on his hands and legs. He was in pain and blood was oozing out of the wounds, but he was still smiling. He came to my mother and asked her to wrap a bandage around it. But soon after, he began to play with us again as if nothing had happened,” she says while taking a trip down the memory lane.