Neha Dhupia is Loving Her Full Time Mommy Duties During Quarantine

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for some time to come.

The Quint got in touch with Neha Dhupia who told us what’s her routine like as she stays indoors with her quarantine partner, her husband Angad Bedi, and daughter Mehr. We got her to answer The Quint’s 20 quarantine questions, and here’s what she had to say.