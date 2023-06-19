As Narendra Modi Touches Down in US, Here's a Look at Past Visits by Indian PMs

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State visit, complete with a state dinner, on 22 June. While this will not be PM Modi's maiden address to the US Congress, as he had previously done so in 2016, it will mark a historic occasion.

He will become the seventh Indian Prime Minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress, that too for the second time in his two tenures. His earlier address took place during his visit to the US in June 2016.

Marked by massive receptions, coverage and diaspora outreach, PM Modi's US visits have had a huge effect on bilateral ties. But Modi is not the only prime minister who's had a robust relationship with the United States.