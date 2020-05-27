The lockdown may have restricted all our movements and have forced us to stay put in our houses but that doesn’t mean artistes have stop being creative. The lockdown has in fact pushed some members of our entertainment industry to be extra creative and adapt to the circumstances. Musicians are doing LIVE stay at home concerts and even making music videos while staying indoors. Music director duo Salim-Sulaiman did just that for Eid. They came out with a new single Maalik Mere on the festive occassion.The song is sung by Salim, Sulaiman, Vipul Mehta, Raj Pandit and Salman Ali. The track starts with a very calm and soothing prayer as Rahul Sharma plays the santoor and then leads itself to a qawwali sort of euphoria. We spoke to Salim and Sulaiman about the challenges they faced while shooting the song during the lockdown. They also spoke about how would it be to get back to the studio for post-production work as the Maharashtra government has given a green signal for that. They also talk about the kind of precautions they will be taking to avoid the spread of the virus in their studio.Sulaiman told us all about the singers whose livelihood have been affected because of lockdown and how they are helping them survive during these difficult times.Maalik Mere also features India’s top 5 social media influencers; Mr. Faisu, Adnaan Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch and Shadan Farooqui, of the popular Team 07 group who shared their spiritual moments in the video. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.