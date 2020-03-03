The Slap Was a Metaphor for Something Bigger: ‘Thappad’ Writer

Mrunmayee: Actually what happened is that even when we were almost into the shoot, there was some stuff that was bothering me because it has to be very balanced between him and her. Because the minute he becomes too good, she becomes too unreasonable and if she becomes too unreasonable, he becomes too good. So, for me I was always just very worried about that balance.

But the few strokes, the few what do you call, embellishments that we kind of added actually became character-defining things. Things like his reaction when she says, ‘Your ex-girlfriend Pinky Chaddha called and she’s getting married’ and he says ‘Oh, she also found someone’, it defines how he thinks. When he says, ‘Why do women even drive cars?’, that again defines it. While these look like throwaway embellishments they kind of define the entitlement, the superiority that lay very deep within him.

The whole car thing, almost every woman is furious at the way we are looked at as drivers. And I think Anubhav sir has a fantastic theory about this. He told me once that we think that women can’t drive and also they have more difficulty driving. And I was like yeah tell me. He said, ‘Driving is about decision making at every point and women are just not groomed to be decision-makers. Even at home they’ll be making decisions about what to cook but it will come from the man only. This is what he likes and this is what he dislikes, so these are small things in our society and we are just not groomed to be decision-makers.’ So, for me that I wanted that one tangible, visible growth of Amrita and for me the car was very relatable, we could see it. From where it started to where it ended was a very nice straightforward trajectory.