Mother’s Day: Cabbies Talk About Their Awesome Mommies

Ahead of Mother’s Day, cabbies laugh, cry and celebrate the most special person in their life.

Vatsala Singh, Stutee Ghosh
Updated
Videos
1 min read

(This story was first published on 13 May 2017 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark Mother’s Day.)

Here’s the latest episode of Cab Mein Charcha with RJ Stutee – and this one is special. Stutee talks to cabbies about their mommies ahead of Mother’s Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

The cabbies laugh, cry and celebrate the most special person in their life. Watch the video to see what they had to say.

Video Editor: Hitesh Singh
Producer: Vatsala Singh
Camera: Vatsala Singh, Erum Gour

Topics:  Mothers' Day 

Published: 
