Miss Diva Universe Adline Says She was Bullied for Being Skinny
Adline Castelino was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2020 and will be representing India at the Miss Universe pageant. It has been 19 years since India got the Miss Universe crown home. Lara Dutta won the crown last in 2000. So a lot of expectations now lie with Adline who in an interview with The Quint revealed which Miss Universe is her favourite and what challenges she faced as a teenager for being skinny and dark-skinned.
I’m here with Miss Diva Universe, Adline. Congratulations. While you were holding hands with the other two girls, standing there at that very moment when you won, what was going on in your head?
When I was holding their hands, the flashback of the entire pageant was happening. From day 1,2,3,4, and I’m saying to myself, ‘I’ve come so far. No matter whatever happens tonight, I need to go back as a proud, proud person who has the support of her family and friends.’ But the time they announced my name, my head went, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, somebody hold me. I’m spinning.’ And it was an amazing magical experience.
Who is your favourite amongst who have become Miss Universe till now?
I think I can’t take one name. It’s both Sushmita Ma’am and Lara Ma’am. They are so unique and they’ve done so much for the country. They provided so much value to this pageant, that I look up to both of them.
You spoke about religion during the pageant and how we stay in harmony. What do you have to say about the political situation that we are in right now? It’s not harmony for sure.
But at the same time, if you see there are a lot of people coming in support. That’s the whole true colour of India, that a lot of people from different religions are coming together to support that one religion and that is the beauty of our country. Where can you get this?
You know, the idea of beauty that people have is very different. What they think is beautiful is fair people, tall people, thanks to advertisements and media is also responsible for this. Don’t you think that beauty pageants are also responsible for creating this whole fake idea of beauty?
But you know, the beauty pageants are evolving after Zozibini’s win at Miss Universe. Things have changed drastically. And that can show you that this platform is so strong, because that kind of evolution struck out internationally. And everybody started accepting and recognising the importance of the diversity in colours.
Is there any challenge as a teenager that you faced, when it comes to beauty?
So, I was bullied a lot because I was very skinny. And I had dark skin. So I was bullied a lot for that. I have Pakistani cousin sister, I have my own sisters who are so beautiful. So I remember my dad comparing my skin tone with the others and saying, ‘Why are you so dark and why are you like this?’ At that moment, it kind of hurt me that you know.. When you’re of that age, you don’t really understand. You think, ‘Why am I created like this?’ But as I grew up and I started living independently, I moved out of my house at the age of 15 and I came to India for the first time. That’s when I started accepting myself. I saw the diversity around. Beauty exists in all shapes and sizes, all colours. And that inspired me to truly accept myself and move on.
Have you ever thought of becoming an actor in Bollywood?.
I’ve never thought until now. Since I’m a business graduate, I was very passionate and still very passionate about business and speaking to a lot of people connecting with a lot of people. Acting is something where you can connect to a lot of people, you can see a lot of stories. So that is an aspect of what I would consider.
