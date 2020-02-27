Miss Diva Universe Adline Says She was Bullied for Being Skinny

So, I was bullied a lot because I was very skinny. And I had dark skin. So I was bullied a lot for that. I have Pakistani cousin sister, I have my own sisters who are so beautiful. So I remember my dad comparing my skin tone with the others and saying, ‘Why are you so dark and why are you like this?’ At that moment, it kind of hurt me that you know.. When you’re of that age, you don’t really understand. You think, ‘Why am I created like this?’ But as I grew up and I started living independently, I moved out of my house at the age of 15 and I came to India for the first time. That’s when I started accepting myself. I saw the diversity around. Beauty exists in all shapes and sizes, all colours. And that inspired me to truly accept myself and move on.