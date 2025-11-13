Want to Buy A Home in an Indian Metro? Better Be Super Rich

The biggest reason for this is the startling rise in housing prices. Anarock Research & Advisory reports that just in the past two years, average home prices in the top seven cities in India have risen by nearly 50 percent.

In the second quarter of 2023, a 1,000 square foot house would have cost Rs 60 lakh on an average. In the second quarter of 2025 that has risen to nearly Rs 90 lakh.

In fact, the Anarock survey shows that 81 percent of prospective home buyers consider the rise in prices a matter of concern. Meanwhile, 47 percent of those surveyed, or nearly half, say they are very concerned about rising home prices.

Homes that once were affordable are now extremely expensive. And the ones that are still affordable are not worth living in.

Or they are far away from schools and hospitals, and office areas. That is why, more than one-third of the prospective home buyers surveyed have dropped their plans of buying and switched to renting a house instead.