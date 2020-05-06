Video Editor: Ashish MaccuneWhen it comes to witnessing an unprecedented crisis – like the COVID-19 pandemic – unfold, no one has it tougher than those working at the frontlines and in this case, it’s the healthcare workers whose lives have been stalled in the process of working for the greater good.Recently, the doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, went out of their way to film a special musical tribute to healthcare workers across the country. The music video, filmed to the tune of Mohammed Rafi’s ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’, is made by doctors for doctors. Filmed in just one day, the musical tribute doesn’t just uplift spirits but is also educational. From PPEs to proper sanitisation techniques, the video covers several aspects.However, at a time like this, it could not have been easy to film an entire video on the hospital premises, right? Helmed by musician Dr Gurpreet Gulati and Dr P Kumar Iyer, watch the video to know more about the tribute!COVID-19: Study Finds Smokers Less Likely to Suffer; Doctors Wary