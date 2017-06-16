From painting his body in tricolour before every match to cycling a thousand kilometres just to watch his idol play, there’s nothing that Sudhir Kumar Gautam hasn’t done to show his love for India, the Indian cricket team and of course Sachin Tendulkar. But who is he?Watch this video to find out everything you need to know about Sachin’s biggest fan.Camera: Yashpal Singh & Divya TalwarEditor: Veeru Krishan Mohan(This article is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s 46th birthday. It was originally published on 16 June 2017.)