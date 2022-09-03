Coming Soon – Hellhole: The Reality of Manual Scavenging in India

(Since you have taken an interest in reading about manual scavengers, The Quint would like to draw your attention to an upcoming interactive on their plight. We would be grateful if you could support our special project titled Hellhole: The Reality of Manual Scavenging in India.)

Around 330 people died during "hazardous cleaning" of sewers and septic tanks in the last five years but “none of them were manual scavengers,” the central government said in the Parliament on 2 August 2022.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, even went on to say that "there is no report of people engaged in manual scavenging as defined under Section 2 (1) (g) of the "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013."