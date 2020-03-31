Ask Me Anything With Manjunath Nayaker aka Swami from Malgudi Days

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for some days to come.

On public demand Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, announced the return of the late 80’s shows Ramayana and Mahabharat. Mukesh Khanna's show Shaktimaan, one of the most popular television serials in India in the 90’s, is also returning owing to huge public demand. Similarly, another popular show Chanakya is also lined up for re-telecast on DD Bharati in April.

There is a never-ending list of shows from the 90’s that people want to watch and one of them is Malgudi Days. Little Swami has been everyone’s favourite and so, we thought of reintroducing you to Swami aka Manjunath Nayaker who is now a father to a 10-year-old and living life away from the spotlight.