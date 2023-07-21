'As a Christian, It's My Duty': Mizoram BJP VP Who Quit Over Manipur Violence

"As long as Biren Singh remains the Chief Minister, the problem will not be solved," says R Vanramchhuanga during a conversation with The Quint.
The Mizoram BJP vice-chief quit the party last week over the "massive demolition of Christian Churches" during the ongoing Manipur violence, "supported by the state and central authorities," as asserted in his resignation letter. A copy of his letter can be found below.
Speaking to The Quint, Vanramchhuanga said that he resigned because "in Manipur, more than 200 churches have been burned by the Metei militants."
'Leaders Turned a Deaf Ear to Our Suffering'
Vanramchhuanga had hoped that the chief minister of Manipur, Biren Singh, would say something to comfort the Christians.
"But he didn't say anything. But after that, Shri Amit Shah ji, the honorable home minister, visited Imphal and stayed there for two nights. But he also didn't say anything. Our honourable prime minister also didn't say anything. Our leaders turned a deaf ear to the sufferings of the Christians. So, for me as a Christian, I thought it is my duty to leave the BJP and resign as vice-president."R Vanramchhuanga, former vice-president of Mizoram BJP
Vanramchhuanga asserts that a change in leadership is necessary, and so is a separate administration for the Kuki people.
