ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'As a Christian, It's My Duty': Mizoram BJP VP Who Quit Over Manipur Violence

'As a Christian, It's My Duty': Mizoram BJP VP Who Quit Over Manipur Violence

Speaking to The Quint, R Vanramchhuanga explains why he resigned from his post with a scathing resignation letter.

Saptarshi Basak
Published
Videos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

"As long as Biren Singh remains the Chief Minister, the problem will not be solved," says R Vanramchhuanga during a conversation with The Quint.

The Mizoram BJP vice-chief quit the party last week over the "massive demolition of Christian Churches" during the ongoing Manipur violence, "supported by the state and central authorities," as asserted in his resignation letter. A copy of his letter can be found below.

Speaking to The Quint, Vanramchhuanga said that he resigned because "in Manipur, more than 200 churches have been burned by the Metei militants."

Also Read

Don't Be Fooled... Violence Against Kuki Women in Manipur Was Allowed to Happen

Don't Be Fooled... Violence Against Kuki Women in Manipur Was Allowed to Happen
ADVERTISEMENT

'Leaders Turned a Deaf Ear to Our Suffering'

Vanramchhuanga had hoped that the chief minister of Manipur, Biren Singh, would say something to comfort the Christians.

"But he didn't say anything. But after that, Shri Amit Shah ji, the honorable home minister, visited Imphal and stayed there for two nights. But he also didn't say anything. Our honourable prime minister also didn't say anything. Our leaders turned a deaf ear to the sufferings of the Christians. So, for me as a Christian, I thought it is my duty to leave the BJP and resign as vice-president."
R Vanramchhuanga, former vice-president of Mizoram BJP

Vanramchhuanga asserts that a change in leadership is necessary, and so is a separate administration for the Kuki people.

You can follow The Quint's coverage of the ethnic violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the Kukis here.

Also Read

Kuki Women Wanted to Be Heard, But It Took Virality For Anyone to Pay Attention

Kuki Women Wanted to Be Heard, But It Took Virality For Anyone to Pay Attention

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from videos

Topics:  Manipur violence 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×