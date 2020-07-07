Here’s How Industries in Ludhiana Survived the Lockdown
Industries in Ludhiana successfully retained their workforce by rethinking business strategies.
These are unprecedented times. While the nation battles with a pandemic, we bring you a very positive picture from the industrial town of Ludhiana in Punjab, where the coronavirus has strengthened the process of sanitation, hygiene, precaution, innovation, and care.
“We have taken care of our labour by providing them with nutritious food, work and security. In fact, we have more [people] approaching us for work but we hire them only after the requisite quarantine. Considering it’s an affordable housing project, we haven’t seen any decline in the bookings that in turn keeps work in full swing. We have called for more labour as the work extends to night as well.”Hemant Sood, Promoter, Hampton Homes, Ludhiana
The industrialists here have taken utmost care to ensure work is not paralysed and all possible measures are taken.
“Right from meeting rooms to handling machines to urinals, social distancing has been a top priority with us to contain the spread of virus. Each and every employee has to abide by these rules.”Amit Kothari, JMD, Jay Kay Forgings Pvt Ltd
The entrepreneurs here have come up with innovative ideas and have appointed a special task force to ensure all necessary measures are implemented effectively.
“Our workers have also shown a great deal of commitment towards work and safety. We have dedicated seating and exit plans to maintain social distancing at all times. We even pay them extra to dissuade any exodus.”Anand Gupta, MD, RINOX Kaufman limited
Extraordinary times call for extraordinary action. These industries and real estate projects in Ludhiana have shown that they are ready to change with the times, even if it means to change in order to cope with a pandemic.
