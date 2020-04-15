Lockdown LIVE: Sumeet Vyas On Why He is Staying Away From Twitter
On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April which is now extended till 3 May to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be isolated at home for some more days to come.
We spoke to actor and daddy-to-be Sumeet Vyas who is taking special care as his wife is pregnant. Sumeet told us how he is taking extra care and making sure he keeps cash in a pouch and the pouch is sanitized. He is also washing grocery, fruits and vegetables with soap water. He also spoke about what he has been up to other than cleaning the house. He has been working on a script and guiltlessly watching shows and is hooked to Peaky Blinders.
The actor also shared the most embarrassing role that he has ever done and it was from a TV show called Chandragupt Maurya. He describes how he was made to play a warrior villain and also do horse riding which he is not trained in. Sumeet also reveals what he is looking forward to as soon as the lockdown is over and having a meal outside is topping the list as he is an absolute foodie.
Sumeet Vyas is known for his role in Permanent Roommates and Tripling, and also played Kareena Kapoor’s fiance in Veere Di Wedding.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
