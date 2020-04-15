Lockdown LIVE: Sumeet Vyas On Why He is Staying Away From Twitter

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April which is now extended till 3 May to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be isolated at home for some more days to come.

We spoke to actor and daddy-to-be Sumeet Vyas who is taking special care as his wife is pregnant. Sumeet told us how he is taking extra care and making sure he keeps cash in a pouch and the pouch is sanitized. He is also washing grocery, fruits and vegetables with soap water. He also spoke about what he has been up to other than cleaning the house. He has been working on a script and guiltlessly watching shows and is hooked to Peaky Blinders.