Lockdown Life With Ritvik Arora: Here’s What He is Binge Watching
On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for a few weeks to come.
Actor Ritvik Arora who is known for playing characters like Ahaan Dhanrajgir in Tu Aashiqui and Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has gone back to his hometown to stay with his family during the lockdown. He told us how he is spending his time playing the guitar which he never got the time for when he was in Mumbai.
Loading...
Ritvik says he makes sure he never misses his workout. He told us he likes to munch on sprouts, nuts, dry fruits etc. when he wants to snack. He also recommended a few shows that are a must watch as we are all home. He said that he is watching The Office for the fifth time now. Few other shows that he recommends are She on Netflix and Special Ops on Hot Star.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)