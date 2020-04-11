Lockdown Life With Ritvik Arora: Here’s What He is Binge Watching

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for a few weeks to come.

Actor Ritvik Arora who is known for playing characters like Ahaan Dhanrajgir in Tu Aashiqui and Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has gone back to his hometown to stay with his family during the lockdown. He told us how he is spending his time playing the guitar which he never got the time for when he was in Mumbai.