The world is under lockdown and while we watch a certain set of people on social media post about baking, chilling, cribbing about household chores etc., there’s another set worrying about providing for their family if this lockdown continues.Just like other businesses, even the film industry has come to a halt. While directors are finding it difficult to release their films, multiplexes have no clue how they will sustain their business but the worst hit are the daily wage earners. Star look-alikes are artists whose earnings depend on shoots and mostly shows. It’s been two long months of zero earnings for them.The Quint spoke to three such star look-alikes and body doubles who told us their story and what is their next plan of action to provide for their family.Raju Rahikwar also known as Jr. Shah RukhKhan, has been in this business for more than twenty years. Raju is the sole bread earner of his family living in Mumbai and he also financially helps his siblings and parents back in the village. Because of the lockdown, all his shows in India and abroad have been cancelled and in the coming months, he says the situation is not going to change. Now he is thinking of opening a biryani shop or a tea stall to sustain his family.Sagar Salman Pandey started as Salman Khan’s body double in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and since then he has been his body double in almost every film but he says his main earning comes from shows as Salman Khan look-alike. And now shows are a distant dream. He is sustaining with the advance money he was paid for shows that were supposed to happen but got cancelled.Arif Khan who is a look-alike and body double of Anil Kapoor is also the president of the look-alike association. He says that he is doing better than a lot of others in the industry. There are approximately 300 look-alikes in the industry. He says some have been hit so hard by the lockdown that they can’t provide food to their family.Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan