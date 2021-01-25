‘Dear India, Climate Change Is Real, Fight It Together’
Climate change activist Aman Sharma shares how India can start afresh.
(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.
Aman Sharma, a young environmentalist, shares how India can start afresh. The views expressed are his own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India, Happy New Year!
My name is Aman Sharma and today, I have a message for all of you. I want to tell everyone to not lose hope. The year 2020 has been overwhelmingly difficult for all of us. The world came to a stand-still. We saw an innumerable amount of sufferings and deaths.
It’s time that we become more empathetic towards our fellow humans, the planet, nature and wildlife.
Stepping into 2021, it's time we realise the interconnectedness of us with nature. Pollution, deforestation, extinction and one of the largest threats that humanity has ever faced – the climate crisis.
It's time that we come together – as a nation, as a society and as a planet – and stand against these problems, in the global fight against climate change. Unfortunately, I think that we have failed to truly address the danger that these problems pose to us and the human race, as we know it today.
Our environment is currently being threatened by a lot of difficult problems across the planet.
It's time we become more conscious of our decisions and the impacts that they have on the life around us. It is time that we contribute to the climate movement. We can all make those small changes in our daily life that create a positive environmental impact while also holding politicians and big corporations responsible for the damage that they are causing to our planet. It's time that we realise that we need to be on the right side of history and that we need to stand with science. The fight against climate change is a fight that all of us have to battle together.
Science is telling us that the clock is ticking. We don't have too much time left to combat the climate emergency, and it's time that all of us – kids, adults, from all sections of society and from all communities – come together and stand united in the global fight against climate change.
