‘Protect the Values of an Inclusive & Progressive India’
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic.
(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions for rebuilding India after a tough 2020.
Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic. The views expressed are his own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India,
On this Republic Day, as we celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution, we need to come together to protect the spirit and the values enshrined in that Constitution. The values of an inclusive India, where every Indian is equal irrespective of their religion, their language, their place of birth, their ethnicity or caste.
An India in which each of us, as individuals, has the right to exercise our citizenship and to fulfil our own destinies. An India in which a liberal democracy prevails, where freedom of expression is a value that cannot be negotiable. And an India, in which all of us can dream together with our eyes open. A better India. A more inclusive India. A progressive India.
Jai Hind!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.