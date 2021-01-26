‘Technology to Play Vital Role in Rebuilding India’: Sam Pitroda
(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.
Telecom inventor and entrepreneur Sam Pitroda shares how India can start afresh. The views expressed are his own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India,
Happy 72nd Republic Day! On 26 January, I would like to remind all of us about three most important things to be. First, I believe India cannot progress and prosper without focusing on the idea of India that our founding fathers had—rooted in democracy, freedom, justice, inclusion, diversity, non-violence, bottom-up development, and many other things related to rural development as well.
Secondly, as we enter third decade of the 21st century, technology is going to play an important role. Especially, hyperconnectivity with internet and smartphones is about to change almost everything and is bound to have a huge impact on our education, health, agriculture, industry, business, trade and governance.
To build India of the future, we will have to learn to use technology effectively to solve the problems of the people at the bottom of the economic pyramid. We need leaders with character, experience, education, commitment, concern, courage – not only in politics, but also in business, NGOs, education, and so many other areas.
