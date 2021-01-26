‘Technology to Play Vital Role in Rebuilding India’: Sam Pitroda

Secondly, as we enter third decade of the 21st century, technology is going to play an important role. Especially, hyperconnectivity with internet and smartphones is about to change almost everything and is bound to have a huge impact on our education, health, agriculture, industry, business, trade and governance.

To build India of the future, we will have to learn to use technology effectively to solve the problems of the people at the bottom of the economic pyramid. We need leaders with character, experience, education, commitment, concern, courage – not only in politics, but also in business, NGOs, education, and so many other areas.