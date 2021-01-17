‘Save India’s Rivers Today, Tomorrow Might Be Too Late’
Pankaj Tripathi’s Letter to India, to save the water bodies in the country.
Editor: Rahul Sanpui
We all know of Pankaj Tripathi as a truly spontaneous and versatile actor. He’s one of the most exciting actors we have in Indian cinema today. Be it the mass entertainers like Ludo and Gunjan Saxena or OTT smash hits like Mirzapur and Sacred Games, Pankaj has never failed to impress us, his acting seems almost effortless.
For The Quint’s ‘Letter to India -Ek Naya Start’ campaign, Pankaj sheds the actor in him and makes a request as an environmentally conscious citizen of India. This is his Letter to India.
“I want you to take care of the sources of water near you – the rivers, the ponds, the lakes. If you see anyone throwing garbage into the water bodies, request them not to do so. Perhaps, clean it yourself. The generation that will come after us, even they need water for their survival. So, save the sources of water today, so that there’s enough tomorrow; not just for us but for the future generations of India.”Pankaj Tripathi, Actor
