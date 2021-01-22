‘Leave Judgement in 2020, Move Forward with Awareness and Love’
Actor Shikha Talsania shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic.
(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions for rebuilding India after a tough 2020.
Actor Shikha Talsania shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic. The views expressed are her own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India,
It's been a tough and a trying year for all of us. Leave behind hate. Leave behind judgement. Move forward with kindness, humility, awareness and a whole lot of love.
Happy Republic Day.
Yours lovingly,
Shikha
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!