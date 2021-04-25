COVID Recoveries at Home, Things That Can Help

(Disclaimer: These are experiences of COVID-recovered people. Always consult your doctor for any medical advice.)

The second wave of COVID has hit India harder than the first one. There’s panic and fear all around. People are scared and worried thinking what would happen if they test positive for COVID?

At such a time, it is important to talk about the fact that not all COVID infections need hospitalisation and recoveries can be facilitated at home.

We spoke to a few people at The Quint who shared their recovery stories with the hope that perhaps it will help ease the panic.