Think Men Are Not Sexually Abused? Hear Out This Survivor

On 16 November 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 40-years-old engineer Ram Bhavan Singh from Uttar Pradesh's (UP's) Chitrakoot for sexually abusing at least 50 children, majority of them boys between five and 16 years of age. He was also charged with filming and selling child sexual abuse material on the dark web.

Ram Bhavan had been doing this from the past 12 years.

This is by far the biggest child sexual abuse scandal in UP but the lack of coverage of this incident reveals how India doesn't take child sexual abuse seriously.