Be Mindful Of Your ‘Tasavvur’, Because We Are What We Imagine

“Ji dhoontta hai phir wohi fursat ke raat din

Baithe rahe tasavvur-e-jaana kiye hue.”

In this sher, Mirza Ghalib is reminiscing about carefree moments when all he wants to do is think about his jaana – beloved.

In this episode of Urdunama, we are thinking aloud about the word tasavvur which means 'imagination'. In Urdu poetry, most poets have always indulged in the tasavvur of their beloved, which either left a note of melancholy, or inspired them to write about the beauty of life.

So relish some of the ashaar about a few themes on tasavvur in today’s episode of Urdunama.