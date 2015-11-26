Kurien’s Vision Was ‘Farmer is the Boss’: Adman Sylvester Da Cunha
Adman Sylvester Da Cunha pays a nostalgic tribute to Dr Verghese Kurien, on his birth anniversary.
(This story was first published on 26 November 2015 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Dr Verghese Kurien’s birth anniversary.)
Amul is one of Asia’s longest running ad campaigns, that took off way back in the 60s. It’s topical, intelligent and still follows the vision that Dr Verghese Kurien had set out for the brand - the farmer is the boss.
The Quint got talking to adman Sylvester Da Cunha, the creative genius behind the original campaign. At this age, he still vividly recalls Dr Kurien as a rare personality with a great sense of humour, who’s top most priority was to empower farming families of India, rather than selling a brand.
On the social entrepreneur’s birth anniversary, here’s a nostalgic tribute from one of India’s legendary advertising professionals.
Dr Verghese Kurien was a true human being in every sense of the word. He was a wonderful man, there are not many like him. The reason for his success was that he appointed experts for different jobs and left the rest to them. I miss him.Sylvester Da Cunha, Chairman & MD of Da Cunha Communications
