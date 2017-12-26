Kargil Martyr’s Mother Makes Kheer on His Birthday, Without Fail

Tripta Thapar is busy at work in the kitchen of her Noida home. She isn’t too fond of cooking. But it’s her son’s 41st birthday and she is preparing his favourite, kheer. Kargil War hero Captain Vijayant Thapar was born on 26 December 1976. Had he been alive, he would have turned 41 today. His mother, Tripta Thapar, prepares kheer for him, as she has done every 26 December since his death.

Vijayant was only 22 when he went to Kargil. He died braving the enemy on the icy heights of Knoll and Three Pimples in Drass. He was conferred the captain's rank posthumously and was also awarded the Vir Chakra for his bravery.