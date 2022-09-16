Kamra, Faruqui, Brahmastra: The Frail Religious Sentiments of Right Wing Groups
Recently, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show was cancelled in Haryana’s Gurugram.
Just like you have work-related targets for a particular week, people employed at the ‘World Sentiments Council’ also have targets which include protesting against a movie before its release date and getting a stand-up comedian’s show cancelled, time and again.
The employees at these councils, have burdened themselves with the responsibility of getting their religious sentiments hurt. If they continue ‘working’ towards establishing a ‘ban-India’, we will be forced to ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?
Why Kunal Kamra's Show Got Cancelled
Recently, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show was cancelled in Haryana’s Gurugram. Right wing groups, including Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad, protested against organising the comedy show. In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, VHP and Bajrang Dal members even threatened to protest. The result? The show got cancelled!
In a reply, Kamra wrote, “I say Jai Sita Ram and Jai Radha Krishna loudly and with pride. if you are true Indians, write 'Godse Murdabad’, otherwise, I will consider you anti-Hindu”.
While Kamra has been critical of the Modi government, this is not the first time that a comedy show has been cancelled.
Earlier, Delhi police had refused to allow a show by comedian Munawar Faruqui. The VHP Delhi Chief had protested then too. Last year, during a show in Indore, Faruqui was arrested for more than a month for hurting 'religious sentiments' along with another stand-up comedian, Nalin Yadav.
And all of this happened even before the show had begun! Following his time in jail, 12 of Faruqui’s shows were cancelled within a span of two months.
Bengaluru police even labelled Faruqui as a ‘controversial celebrity'. However, the court hasn’t convicted him of any charges yet. That's not all. From Maharashtra to Delhi, cases were even filed against stand-up comedian Vir Das for a monologue he performed during his show, ‘I come from two Indias.’
The Controversy Before the Release of Brahmastra
In a recent example, the Bollywood movie Brahmastra was caught in controversy even before its release.
Right wing groups protested to boycott the movie because actor Ranbir Kapoor had commented about his fondness for beef in an interview in 2011.
As a result, Kapoor, along with Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, was not allowed to visit a temple in Ujjain.
In India, as people start taking the responsibility to get their religious sentiments hurt time and again, we continue to ask, Janab Aise Kaise?
