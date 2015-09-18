Kaka Hathrasi’s Epic Poetry in His Own Andaaz

One of the biggest Hindi satirists, famous for his hasya kavitas, Kaka Hathrasi is a force to be reckoned with. Here’s a sampling of a few of his famous lines that’ll show you what you’ve been missing.

He died on his birthday, September 18, 1983 leaving behind a legacy of over 42 books. He even made a film in Brij called ‘Jamuna Kinare’.

Check out his distinct delivery style of explanatory oratory in the following video: