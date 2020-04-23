With No Ration Card, Lakhs Left Hungry In Jharkhand: Ground Report

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas

Lakhs of people in Jharkhand do not have ration cards and the applications of many remain pending as well. In 2017, ration cards of many people were cancelled and they were subsequently issued white cards.

Today these people are facing the consequences of the nationwide lockdown, sleeping with a hungry stomach without any food or rations.

The state government had promised that ration cards would be issued to all the people who had applied for it and even those who don’t have ration cards, would be provided rations. But the ground reality is something else, and when The Quint went to these villages, what we witnessed was pain, hunger and frustration.