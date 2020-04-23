With No Ration Card, Lakhs Left Hungry In Jharkhand: Ground Report
Lakhs of people in Jharkhand do not have ration cards and the applications of many remain pending as well. In 2017, ration cards of many people were cancelled and they were subsequently issued white cards.
Today these people are facing the consequences of the nationwide lockdown, sleeping with a hungry stomach without any food or rations.
The state government had promised that ration cards would be issued to all the people who had applied for it and even those who don’t have ration cards, would be provided rations. But the ground reality is something else, and when The Quint went to these villages, what we witnessed was pain, hunger and frustration.
According to the Jharkhand government, ration cards were cancelled in 2017 because many people who are above the poverty line were availing of the government’s ration scheme. Currently, around 6.9 lakh applications are pending. According to the ‘right to food’ campaign, 3 lakh families have not been able to apply for ration cards due to a lack of awareness.
On 14 April, the Jharkhand government announced ‘ration for all’, with or without a ration card. But those without cards had to submit an acknowledgement slip. Subsequently, 4 lakh ‘white’ ration card holders did not get their rations. The white card holders only get kerosene oil.
A family of seven in the Orsa village of Mahuadanr block in Latehar haven’t eaten any rice since the lockdown began on 25 March. They have been surviving on corn by cooking it like rice. They had a ration card, but the previous government cancelled it by citing it as a fake card. And now they don’t get any rations, with even the head of the panchayat not willing to help them. As a result, they are on the brink of starvation.
“Many people have succumbed to starvation. We have seen that in Jharkhand, 20-22 deaths have occurred due to starvation. The Right to Food Campaign workers have also conducted a survey. Even though the government does not agree that people have died due to starvation, but if information is collected properly many people have their ration cards suspended and are dying due to starvation.”Anees Afzal, Right to Food Campaign, Jharkhand
The NGOs affirm that there are many people in the villages who do not have the application slip. As a result, they question how they are supposed to show the acknowledgment receipt, as the Prayag Kendra is closed.
It seems the government is more worried about the ration going to the wrong person. At a normal time this could have been the right strategy but in these extraordinary times, when the whole country is locked down, perhaps saving lives should be the priority rather than saving grains?
