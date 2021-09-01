Jallianwala Bagh Renovation: Well-Meaning Restoration or Mockery of Tragedy?

The Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar has undergone major changes as part of the revamp of the monument complex.

The site stood for more than 100 years as a somber reminder of the 'Bloodiest Baisakhi', the fateful day of 13 May 1919 when British troops opened fire, without any warning, at unarmed protesters, killing more than 1,000 innocent Indians within minutes and leaving many more injured. It was one of the most tragic chapters in India's freedom struggle.